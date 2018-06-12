Go camping, hit the beach, and more at Holland State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that summer is here, families should consider taking a trip to one of West Michigan's wonderful beaches, like the Holland State Park.

However how can we ensure that these beautiful dune systems and natural resources remain for future generations to enjoy? The Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to increasing public awareness about wildlife conservation efforts in the state of Michigan through their "Here For Generations Campaign." As part of that campaign, they have highlighted several conservation efforts taking place in the West Michigan region.

Leigh Ann went to the Holland State Park to see how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is conserving the beaches, campgrounds, and more.

To make a camping reservation at Holland State Park or learn more about what they have to offer, visit michigan.gov/dnr. Or to learn more about this and other great wildlife conservation stories the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hearformioutdoors.org.