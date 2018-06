Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Kayla Beebe scored off a corner kick late in the 2nd half to tie the game at 1 and Kalamazoo Christian went on to beat North Muskegon in a shootout 2-1 Tuesday in a division 4 state semifinal girls soccer game.

The Comets will play Lansing Christian Friday in the state championship game at 1 p.m. at Williamston High School.