Kindergartener teaches grandfather how to read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Six-year-old Zayden Coleman spent his school year at River City Scholars Charter Academy learning to read, but he noticed that an important person in his life needed help in the subject as well.

Kivan Bordeaux, Coleman's grandfather, never learned to read, so the kindergarten decided to teach his grandfather the skill they happened to be learning at school.

“He told him, ‘This is how you do it,’ and his grandfather does it that way when he can’t sound out a word,” said Donna Bordeaux, Coleman's grandmother. “It’s amazing what they both have learned this year.”

The two now enjoy spending their time reading books together.

Now that he has taught his grandfather how to read, Coleman decided his next venture is to teach him to tell time and about math.