Mid-Michigan couple gets Joe Louis Arena seats from their romance story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. - Through wins and losses, a Michigan couple has watched hockey, and life, skate by two very important seats.

And now they have a reminder of all the moments they shared there.

Aaron and Halette Card have written a love story that starts and ends with Detroit Red Wing hockey.

Halette was in a comedy group and played an angry hockey fan when a photo of her performance went viral on Buzzfeed. Aaron saw it, took a shot and reached out to her. It worked and on their third date, he took her to Joe Louis Arena to watch the Red Wings in the seats where he had season tickets.

Their romance bloomed and eventually announced their engagement to the world, from those seats at the JLA. Then, when the Joe was being torn down, Aaron shared his story with the team and was able to get the seats for their home.

You can still purchase a seat from the old Joe Louis Arena at TheJoeSeats.com .