× North Korea says Trump OKs gradual disarmament

SINGAPORE (AP) — North Korea says President Donald Trump has agreed on a step-by-step denuclearization process by North Korea in return for reciprocal concessions from the United States during a summit with its leader Kim Jong Un.

The Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday the two leaders “shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The reported agreement, if confirmed by the United States, could be considered as a concession by Trump because U.S. officials had called for the North to take swift disarmament measures before getting major outside concessions and benefits.

Some experts say a step-by-step denuclearization process is a ploy to win concessions while delaying disarmament.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore on Tuesday for their countries’ first-ever summit talks.