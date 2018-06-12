One of two women charged in flower pot thefts
WYOMING, Mich. – A woman has been formally charged for allegedly stealing flower pots from the porch of a Wyoming home.
Angela Fels, 39, was charged with one count of larceny of less than $200 on Monday. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Fels is accused of taking potted plants from a home on Longstreet Avenue SW in May. A second person, Tara Christine Biedrzycki, is still being sought by police in connection with the thefts.
Fels was released on bond. She’ll be in court again on June 20.
42.913360 -85.705309
2 comments
Iamct01
Went to school with her. Never understood why she wilded out with the dad she had. We were always scared to go over there.
JERRY
shes a worthless low life pos to do what she did