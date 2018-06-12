Smart Shopper Alert: Bissell Tent Sale

A great selection of Bissell products will be available at low prices Friday, June 15, from 8a.m. to 2p.m. at their annual tent sale. The sale is right in the parking lot of their Grand Rapids headquarters, 2345 Walker Ave. NW, 49544.

Rain or shine, you can shop a variety of vacuums, deep cleaners, steam mops, stick vacs, cleaning formula and more. There is a limited quantity and colors along with models may vary. They are accepting cash, check and major credit cards.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Heart of West Michigan United Way to help people in Kent County.

