Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- Coloma scored 5 times in the top of the 1st inning and cruised to 14-0 win over Central Montcalm in the a division 3 state quarterfinal game at Davenport University on Tuesday.

Jaidyn Hutsell hit a 1st inning solo home run and then delivered and RBI double in the 2nd inning to lead the Comets.

Coloma will play Clinton in a state semifinal game Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Michigan State University in East Lansing.