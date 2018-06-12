Wyoming GM plant shows off upgrades, latest investments

WYOMING, Mich. - General Motors showed off their newest technology and upgrades at a Wyoming plant where 300 new jobs were recently added.

The plant in the 2100 block of Burlingame SW currently has about 885 employees working three shifts.  The plant makes "precision-machined" engine components used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

The GM Components Holdings, Grand Rapids Operations will now also produce front and rear axles for GM's full-size trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra.

The company announced the $119 million investment in the plant for the axle production in 2015.

1 Comment