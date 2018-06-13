2 injured after shooting at party near GVSU; suspect at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting two people during a party at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University's campus.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Copper Beech Townhomes, according to an alert sent to students from GVSU.

Deputies say a suspect opened fire on two men. We're told one man suffered minor injuries and another man was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect, only described as a black man in his 20's, was last seen driving away from the scene on Pierce Street.

At last check, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4022 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.