Amateur records 2 aces in Pro-Am at Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFILED TOWNSHIP, Mich -- Daniel Gannon says he had never had a hole-in-one before. That changed Wednesday as he made not 1 but 2 aces in the Meijer LPGA Classic Pro-Am playing with Julieta Granada.

"I can not even imagine it" Gannon said. "I had a great team was really just able to get some solid contact and a little bit of luck that is what you need out here so I was speechless I didn't even know both went in and it has been a big celebration all 18."

Gannon aced the par 3 6th hole and par 3 14th, both using a 9-iron.

"I have never seen any pro or any am make a hole in one in a pro-am" Granada said. "It was amazing that he had the first one on fourteen it was a beautiful shot and then same club on six he made it again we were just screaming and laughing and just it was, what a day."

The team was part of 4-way tie for 1st shooting a 14-under par 58. They won the tie-breaker thanks to Gannon's hole-in-one on 14.