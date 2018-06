Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for delicious baked goods and fresh produce? A trip to Anderson and Girls Orchard should be on every family's itinerary this summer.

They also have a petting zoo, gift shop, ice cream store, and so much more.

Leigh Ann and Todd brought the kids to the orchard, exploring this hidden gem for a day of family fun.

Anderson and Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

To check out the events and activities they're hosting this summer, visit their website and Facebook.