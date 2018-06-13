Animal rescue cautions pet owners after saving dumped rabbits

WYOMING, Mich. — Two rabbits being rescued in Wyoming is leading to a call to action for current and potential pet owners.

On Wednesday, West Michigan Critter Haven shared pictures of Pearl and Ferdinand, recent rescues that were likely domestic rabbits. They’re pets that someone likely released into the wild thinking they’d survive.

In both cases, the animals were covered in ticks and likely would not have survived on their own. The group is hoping to prevent pet owners from dumping rabbits and other non-traditional pets and instead contacting an animal rescue to take them in.

Click here for more information on West Michigan Critter Haven