Bridge Street Market set to open later this year

Posted 7:36 AM, June 13, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A grocery store planned for Bridge Street in Grand Rapids is making progress and according to Meijer it will be set to open later this year.

The Bridge Street Market will offer nearly 40,000 square foot of fresh foods, craft beer and wine.  The facility will also have a Michigan made shop and a coffee shop.

There is no set opening date at this time but stay with FOX 17 for updates.

