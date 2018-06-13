Lansing man drowns at Ionia County campground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Lansing man died Wednesday afternoon, drowning in an Ionia County lake.

Ionia County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that they were called to the Lakeshore Resort and Campground at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man had been pulled from the water and bystanders had begun life-saving efforts. Emergency medical responders took over life-saving efforts when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is Pedro Lira, 47, of Lansing. Witnesses tell investigators that Lira had been fishing at the campground with a friend when he reportedly fell into the lake. A group of children nearby ran to the campground office to report that Lira had fallen in and was in distress. Campground staff called 911 and then began to try and save Lira.

Investigators also say there may have been a pre-existing medical condition that caused Lira to go into medical distress and fall into the water. They are still investigating Lira's death and the Medical Examiner is also investigating.