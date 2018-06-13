Domestic situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Wyoming; one person arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- One person is in custody after a domestic violence incident early Wednesday morning in Wyoming.

Wyoming Police were called to the Timber Ridge Apartments on 44th Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. At the apartment, two officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

No one was hit by any gunfire and the suspect was taken into custody and faces charges for Felonious Assault and Resisting and Obstructing Police.

The police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The suspect's name has not yet been released pending arraignment.