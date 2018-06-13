Free Taco Bell tacos coming Wednesday – thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

Are there any two words better than “free taco”?

We all have the Golden State Warriors to thank on Wednesday, because Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations.

The Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavilers, who had the home court advantage.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

So take your talents to your nearest participating Taco Bell on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. and ask for your free taco.

See the full “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” terms and conditions here.