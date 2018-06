Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Funeral arrangements for a little girl who was hit and killed by a driver in Muskegon Heights on Sunday on 6th Street and Maplewood Sunday.

Taylor Davis, 6, was hit while riding her bike and died from her injuries.

Her funeral is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church of God and Christ in Muskegon.

The driver of that vehicle, 19-year-old Dakota Welch, is now facing charges for her death and driving on a suspended license.