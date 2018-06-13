House-passed bill opens door to online gambling, sports bets

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills that have cleared an initial legislative hurdle would legalize online gambling in Michigan and start the process toward possibly also allowing internet sports betting in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The state House late Tuesday voted 68-40 in favor of the legislation, which is not expected to be considered by the Senate until September at the earliest after lawmakers adjourned for a summer break. An 8 percent tax would be collected from wagers, minus winnings paid out — which would be less than a 19 percent tax now paid by Detroit’s three casinos.
Those casinos could seek an internet gambling license. The state’s 23 tribal casinos could conduct online gambling if they secure authorization from the state through a compact.
Government wants more of your money.In other words,legalize everything,from pot to gambling.Desperate times for the government coffer types.Prostitution must be next.(give it a couple years).
When the revenue from tobacco started to gradually decline in recent years, they had to find other sources of income, hence pot and gambling taxes. Don’t think for one minute that this hasn’t been in the wings, waiting to take the stage. It has.