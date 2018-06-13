Main St. Pub Charity Golf Outing

Posted 4:41 PM, June 13, 2018, by

The Main Street Pub in Allendale is holding a charity golf outing for a policeman battling ALS.  The event is July 25 at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University. To sign up, visit the Main Street Pub main location in Allendale.

