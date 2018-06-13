MDOT invokes lane closures on I-96 to repair another bridge hit by high load

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — You can expect lane closures on eastbound I-96 at the Whitneyville Avenue overpass middays this week, all day Saturday, and middays next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation confirms the lane closures are to allow repairs to the Whitneyville Avenue bridge, which was hit on May 26.

In pictures provided by MDOT, damage is visible to portions of our bridge beams over the right lane. In an inspection report, engineers described the beams as either bent or torn, and some bolts shorn off.

During repair operations, there will also be lane closures on Whitneyville Avenue over the freeway.

The lane closures are scheduled to continue until June 22:

  •  Wed. – Fri., June 13-15: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sat., June 16: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Mon. – Fri., June 18-22: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

