Rap icon Ice Cube coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A rap icon is coming to the Van Andel Arena for the first time in his nearly 30 year career.

Ice Cube, featuring N.W.A., will perform in Grand Rapids on Saturday, July 28. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 18 at the Van Andel Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Also appearing with Ice Cube will be Ice T, Tha Dogg Pound and AMG.

N.W.A., co-founded by Ice Cube with Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella, released Straight Outta Compton 27 years ago. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.