4 injured in Muskegon County crash involving tree

Posted 1:56 AM, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02AM, June 14, 2018

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were injured, one critically, after a crash involving a tree.

It happened Wednesday just before 6:27 p.m. on westbound Raymond Road, just east of Blue Lake Road in Muskegon County.

Deputies with the Muskegon County sheriff’s office say the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling eastbound on Raymond Road, lost control and went off the roadway and into some trees.

Four people inside had to be taken to a nearby hospital. The front seat passenger is said to be in critical condition.

It is not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s