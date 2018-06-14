× 4 injured in Muskegon County crash involving tree

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were injured, one critically, after a crash involving a tree.

It happened Wednesday just before 6:27 p.m. on westbound Raymond Road, just east of Blue Lake Road in Muskegon County.

Deputies with the Muskegon County sheriff’s office say the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling eastbound on Raymond Road, lost control and went off the roadway and into some trees.

Four people inside had to be taken to a nearby hospital. The front seat passenger is said to be in critical condition.

It is not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.