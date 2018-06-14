Annual youth fishing derby set for Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Kids will be able to cast their reels and catch some fish Thursday at the Annual Public Safety Youth Fishing Derby at Fisherman's Landing in Muskegon.

Hosted by the Muskegon, Muskegon Township, and the North Muskegon police and fire departments, the free event kicks off at 4 p.m. and is open to kids ages 8 to 12 years old.

There will be free bait and equipment available to those who are registered for the event.

Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and there are a limited amount of spaces.

The derby will be followed by a cookout for those in attendance.

