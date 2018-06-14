Battle Creek to distribute water for families with infants due to elevated manganese levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The City of Battle Creek will begin distributing drinking water Thursday afternoon for families with infants due to elevated levels of manganese in the system.

The city says that elevated levels of manganese were found in fire hydrants on the water system in Battle Creek and Springfield. They believe that the elevated levels come from the flushing of hydrants going on through the area. An additional test at the water plant turned up negative for manganese.

The city says that manganese only affects infants under a year old. Water is being distributed for families who are mixing the drinking water with powdered baby formula for the infants.

The city says this is not an emergency situation and not a boil water advisory. In fact, they say that in dealing with elevated manganese levels, people should NOT boil the water.

One case of water is available to families with infants under 12 months old every 24 hours. The pickup locations are: