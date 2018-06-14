Become an astronaut at GRPM’s new exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those wanting to explore space won't have to board a rocket ship to get there, just head out to the newest exhibit coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Be The Astronaut.

The exhibit will allow kids and adults like to explore the excitement and challenges of spaceflight through engaging, interactive activities. There will be touch-screen stations, real life artifacts from NASA, and kids can play in interactive simulator pods as they train and blast off into space. Visitors will have their own crew of virtual content as they fly their own spaceship, pilot an lander, and drive on the surface of a known (or unknown) planet.

Be The Astronaut opens on June 16, and will stay open throughout the summer.

There will be an up-charge to enter the exhibit in addition to general admission cost.

For more information visit grpm.org.