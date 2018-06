Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Get ready to blast off at the Grand Rapids Public Museum's exhibit Be the Astronaut.

Running until September 16, the exhibit features hands-on, family-friendly activities to teach everyone in your family about piloting a spaceship, navigating the solar system and what it is like to a NASA astronaut.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children.