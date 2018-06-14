Charity walk takes over Berlin Raceway this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich. -- Ride your bike on the racetrack of Berlin Raceway Saturday and give back to a West Michigan organization working to provide services to children with special needs.

Lori's Voice Walk for the Challenged kicks off with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

There will family-friendly activities also on site such as face painting, superhero's, clowns, race cars, bounce house, Buster the Bus and other games.

It is $20 for individuals and $45 for families. All the proceeds will go towards Lori's Voice so that they can provide equipment, educational resources and medical assistance to children with disabilities.

Stop by and say hello FOX 17's Erica Francis, Annie Szatkowski, Janice Allen, and Doug Reardon, who will be volunteering and helping organizers.