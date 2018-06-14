Charity walk takes over Berlin Raceway this weekend

Posted 8:09 AM, June 14, 2018, by

MARNE, Mich. --  Ride your bike on the racetrack of Berlin Raceway Saturday and give back to a West Michigan organization working to provide services to children with special needs.

Lori's Voice Walk for the Challenged kicks off with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

There will family-friendly activities also on site such as face painting, superhero's, clowns, race cars, bounce house, Buster the Bus and other games.

It is $20 for individuals and $45 for families. All the proceeds will go towards Lori's Voice so that they can provide equipment, educational resources and medical assistance to children with disabilities.

Stop by and say hello FOX 17's Erica Francis, Annie Szatkowski, Janice Allen, and Doug Reardon, who will be volunteering and helping organizers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s