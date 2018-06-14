Gehrls leads Caledonia past Warren Regina, into state championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Caledonia senior Sammie Gehrls pitched a three-hit complete game and drove in the game's only run as Caledonia beat Warren Regina 1-0 in a Division 1 softball state semfinal game at Michigan State University.

Gehrls was the losing pitcher as a freshman to Regina in the state championship game in 2015.

"Freshman year, I didn't have as much experience," Gehrls said. "Just as a freshman I had little experience, and now, to see how much it really takes to get here, you begin to appreciate it that much more."

The Fighting Scots' run came after Emmalee Hamp tripled in the third inning. Gehrls followed with an RBI groundout.

"That's what she does though," Caledonia head coach Tom Kaechele said about Gehrls. "She does those little things to help our team win. And that's all she wants. She said, 'You know what Coach? Stats, awards, that type of thing, I don't care about those. I want to win. I want to win it for this team, I want to win it for you, I want to win it for this community.'"

Caledonia (28-6) will play Hartland at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Division 1 state championship game at Michigan State University.