Gender pay gap among highest in one West Michigan area, study claims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new study claims one West Michigan area may have the biggest gender pay gaps in the United States.
The study found that the Grand Rapids/ Wyoming metro area ranks fifth in the top 10 metro areas with the biggest pay gap.
Regardless of the profession, women working in this area make less than 65% of men's earnings.
Kevin Rahe
What does “regardless of the profession mean?” Does it mean that the type of work men vs women do wasn’t considered, or that no matter what type of work they do, women tend to make 64% of what men make doing the same work? If it doesn’t mean the latter, then the statistic is meaningless.
Mac Woods
Let’s see………Last week I worked 84 hours. My wife worked 18 hours. Maybe if she’d get a real job, she could have a paycheck that’s at least respectable, if not actually within shouting distance of mine. She won’t of course. “A new study” how absurdly nebulous. Here’s my “new study”: I claim that 65% of ALL women in any demographic work substantially less than their male counterparts regardless of profession; and then have the temerity to complain about the perceived disparity. Which media outlets like Fox 17 will dutifully report as if this time-worn complaint has any substance.
Matt
False information. PAY GAP is a myth.