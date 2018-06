Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday get ready to slip, slide and have some fun with the family at the Saturday Slip-n-Slide event at Rosewood Park in Jenison.

The annual event includes a 5k walk/run and a giant slip-n-slide for all ages.

The event is free to attend and $1 per person to use the bounce houses, dunk tanks and slide-n-slide. Proceeds will go towards Kids Hope USA.