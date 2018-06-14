Join the Canning Diva at “Canning is My Jam” class at Samaritas

Posted 11:36 AM, June 14, 2018

Samaritas Senior Living is now offering even more chances for their residents to connect with the community with their new Pop Up! Academy classes.

The Canning Diva, Diane Devereaux, will be teaching one of these classes. She will show the basic of canning, as well as teach people how to make Pickled Dilly Beans and Blonde Curry Apple Chutney.

Her class, Canning is My Jam, will be on June 21 from 6-8 p.m. in the Dining Room at Samaritas Senior Living.

To stay up to date on what other classes they'll be hosting throughout the year, visit samaritas.org/theacademy and follow them on Facebook.

