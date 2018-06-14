Join the fight against Huntington’s Disease at Team Hope Walk & 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the fight against Huntington's Disease at the West Michigan Team Hope Walk and 5K on Saturday.

It's a fun, family-friendly event that brings together the West Michigan community for the purpose of raising funds and awareness for the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Along with the walk and run, there will be lunch, access to great raffle prizes, and a t-shirt is included with each registration. Everyone is encouraged to attend, even if they don't plan on walking/running in the race.

The event will take place at Kollen Park in Holland. Check in is from 9 to 10 a.m.

To register or to learn more visit hdsa.org/thwwestmichigan.