Kellogg's voluntarily recalls some Honey Smacks cereal packages

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s recalled some packages of its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella, which can cause food poisoning.

The Battle Creek-based cereal giant said in a news release it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce packages of the cereal, following an investigation with a “third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks”. That was right after the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) contacted Kellogg Company about reported illnesses.

No other Kellogg’s products are impacted by the recall. The Kellogg Company listed the code dates in the graphic below.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT

The affected product includes the following varieties distributed across the United States as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. The BEST if Used By Date can be found on the top of the cereal box, and the UPC code can be found on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST if Used By Date Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

According to Kellogg’s, people who purchased the potentially affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers seeking more information, including images of these products, can visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1-800-962-1413 from Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.