Longtime Berrien County Register of Deeds dies in car crash

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s longtime Register of Deeds was killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning

It happened around 10 o’clock, on M-63 near Earman Road. The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Lori Jarvis, 57, was the only person in the vehicle, when it left the roadway and struck a garage.

Several agencies and officials released statements of condolences after hearing the news. Congressman Fred Upton said in a written statement on his website:

“What a tremendous, tragic loss for our community. Lori was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. I knew her for decades. She was so well respected. It’s very sad. Her legacy of dedicated public service will live on and for that we are all grateful. Amey and I are sending our thoughts and prayers to her entire family.”

State Senator John Proos posted on social-media sites Facebook and Twitter, “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend & community leader Lori Jarvis. Lori loved her family & SW MI. I always enjoyed working together in the community & seeing each other at our kids soccer games. My prayers are with her husband Butch & their family.”

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said it was “with great sadness” that it had to confirm Jarvis’ death. It also said there was no indication that speeding or alcohol were involved in the crash.

She had held the Register of Deeds elected office since 2001, and the Michigan Association of Register of Deeds named her as the 2016 Register of the Year. The county website describes the position as “the elected representative of the people to review and record legal documents pertaining to the transfer and encumbrance of land and property within the County–a land historian”. The Register of Deeds also chairs the County Plat Board.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 15th at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine.