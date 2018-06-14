Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Today is World Blood Donor Day, this comes at a good time for Michigan Blood which says donations in the summer time drop drastically.

Michigan Blood works with patients at nearly 70 hospitals across the state. The organization says with more people traveling and spending time outside in the summer, the amount of people donating blood drops.

Michigan Blood says the need for O-Negative blood is critical as it can be safely given to all patients.

If you donate blood today, you can get a $20 Amazon gift card.

2. Get your little fishing buddy out to Muskegon for the annual Public Safety Youth Fishing Derby hosted by first responders in Muskegon County.

The derby is open to 200 kids ages 8-12 at Fisherman's Landing Campground in Muskegon.

It's free to take part and starts at 4 p.m. today, with sign-ups beginning at 3.

Bait will be provided, and equipment will too, for the first 150 people who don't have their own pole.

The winner will take home a derby trophy.

3. Only a few days until the annual Lori's Voice Walked for the Challenged, and thee's still time to sign up.

The event is happening on Saturday at the Berlin Raceway in Marne. It's the annual event celebrating people of all abilities put on every year by the Lori's Voice, an organization which helps kids 18 and under with muscular, neurological, or chronic diseases.

The goal is to raise $50,000 this year, to allow the non-profit to continue giving the gift of mobility to those who need it most.

It costs $20 to participate per person, or $45 per family.

4. What might be the world's largest slip n slide is returning to West Michigan this weekend.

It's planned for this Saturday at Rosewood Park in Jenison.

There will be a massive slip and slide, bounce houses, dunk tanks, and even a foam pit for kids to enjoy. The best part? It only costs $1 per person to get in.

It's all part of the annual fundraiser for a non-profit called City 2 Shore Real Estate which helps at-risk kids.

5. The sprawling Southwest Michigan Estate of the late heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali is now up for sale, and can be yours for the low price of $2.8 million.

The 81-acre property is located in Berrien Springs. The most interesting part of the estate is the private Gym that features a full-size boxing ring, workout equipment, training tables, steam room, private baths, massage room, laundry and hot tub spa.

Ali and his family had not lived at the property for several years prior to his death, but owned the estate since 1986.

Muhammad Ali died just over two years ago at the age of 74 in Phoenix.