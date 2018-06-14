Motorcyclist killed in crash involving a semi in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police have identified the victim of a crash Thursday morning as Bryce Nuiver, 26, from the Jenison area.
Nuiver was traveling eastbound on Chicago Drive in Wyoming on his motorcycle when he struck a semi that was pulling out of a local business, officials tell FOX 17.
Officials on scene attempted to revive Nuiver but were unsuccessful.
Nuiver was wearing a helmet and the semi truck driver was not injured.
Chicago Drive between Burlingame Avenue and Collingwood Avenue reopened just after 11:00 a.m.
1 Comment
Mike
Even if you are driving responsibly on a motorcycle, it doesn’t matter..something bigger will always crush you on those things.