MSP to host seminar on apps parents should watch out for

LANSING, Mich. -- With kids being out of school for the summer, chances are they will likely be spending more times on their phones or tablets.

That is why the Michigan State Police is planning to host a computer crimes discussion on Facebook live Friday to warn parents about six apps they need to watch out for.

Officials will review popular social media applications such as Instagram, Kik, Snapchat and Music-ly. All together they will walk viewers step by step through six different apps.

The training video will appear on the Michigan State Police's Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. and their followers will be notified when it is live. They will also be answering any questions that you have live.