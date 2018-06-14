MSP to host seminar on apps parents should watch out for

Posted 6:10 AM, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:25AM, June 14, 2018

LANSING, Mich. -- With kids being out of school for the summer, chances are they will likely be spending more times on their phones or tablets.

That is why the Michigan State Police is planning to host a computer crimes discussion on Facebook live Friday to warn parents about six apps they need to watch out for.

Officials will review popular social media applications such as Instagram, Kik, Snapchat and Music-ly. All together they will walk viewers step by step through six different apps.

The training video will appear on the Michigan State Police's Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. and their followers will be notified when it is live. They will also be answering any questions that you have live.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s