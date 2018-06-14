Officer conducts drug investigation, suspect flees on foot

Posted 6:19 AM, June 14, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect, 26, fled from police on Wednesday in the 900 block of Hays Park in Kalamazoo after an officer conducted a traffic stop and decided to investigate the vehicle for drugs.

The man was quickly apprehended and the officer found a loaded handgun on the suspect.

The suspect is now facing charges for resisting and obstructing, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, receiving and concealing stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and delivery of cocaine.

