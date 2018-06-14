Officers investigate two reports of shots fired in Kalamazoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating two reports of shots fired near the area of Princeton Avenue and Drexel Place in Kalamazoo.

The department was altered to the first incident around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, when a victim, 24, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told police that a suspect in a white sedan fired several rounds at the porch he was sitting on near the area of Princeton Avenue and Drexel Place.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were once again called to that area to a report of shots fired. Another victim, 27, told police that he was sitting in his vehicle when someone drove by, fired shots, and fled.

The second victim was not injured.

Anyone with information information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.