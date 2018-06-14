One year later — Community remembers and honors fallen fire chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Thursday marks one year since Fire Chief Ed Switalski was killed in the line of duty.

Switalski was responding to an accident on I-94 in Kalamazoo County when a vehicle, driven by Brandon Clevenger, hit and killed him.

Since that day, Clevenger has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Many events and memorials have taken place in the past year and a portion of I-94 has been named after the fallen chief.

Monday the community came together to remember Chief Switalski by helping others with a blood drive in his honor.