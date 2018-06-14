Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction is common in American women, with 25 percent in the United States suffering with at least one type of Pelvic Floor Disorder.

Dr. Jason Bennett from Mercy Health Physician Partners explains what it is and how it can be treated.

Pelvic floor is when people are unable to control the muscles in the pelvic floor- a group of muscles that support organs like the bladder, uterus, prostate, and rectum- to have a bowel movement. People with this condition contract these muscles rather than relax them, resulting in incomplete or no bowel movements.

Symptoms of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction include:

Leaking with a cough, sneeze, laugh or activity.

Using the bathroom more than six times a day.

A feeling of fullness or heaviness in the pelvis or vagina.

Feeling a bulge in the vagina.

Difficulty starting a stream of urine.

Chronic constipation.

Treatment is as simple as taking muscle-relaxing medications or relaxation exercises. For more extreme cases there's biofeedback or surgery, but this is for more rare and extreme cases.

To learn more, visit leakfreelife.com.