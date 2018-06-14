PNC Bank robbed with threat of explosion; nearby buildings evacuated

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after they say he robbed a bank using the threat of an explosion.

The PNC bank in downtown Plainwell was reportedly robbed just before 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The area was on lock down as police search for the suspect. Nearby buildings were evacuated.

The suspect is being described by police as a six foot tall white man with brown hair. Surveillance video reportedly shows him wearing a blue polo shirt with khaki pants.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety says they believe the suspect may be homeless, but has family in the area. They have told police they believe he may also be suicidal.

Police tell FOX 17 that no one was injured in the robbery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video