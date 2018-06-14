× Problem Solved: Furniture financing frustration fixed

GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — Susan Daniels said she should’ve stuck to using her own credit card when purchasing a custom sized bed from Art Van. She said financing through the store led to frustration.

“The salesman urged me to use their 18 month interest free,” Daniels recalled.

The mattress cost $800 dollars and she financed with Art Van through Synchrony Bank.

“As I’m keeping ahead making these payments… they’re giving me late charges, and I don’t know where this is coming from because if I’m paying you double payments and triple payments why would I get a late charge?” Daniels questioned.

She’s already undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and looking after her husband who has dire health issues of his own. To alleviate the stress of her financing frustrations, Daniels paid off the balance at $348.98. But she said the bills kept coming.

Daniels said, “I did pay it off and sent a certified letter to Synchrony which they didn’t answer.”

“They harass me morning, noon, and night,” she said.

Daniels said she “tried calling Art Van. All they would tell me is it’s out of their hands.”

So Daniels called the FOX 17 Problem Solvers, and we contacted both Art Van and Synchrony Bank’s corporate offices. Within hours, Daniels heard from both companies. She said Synchrony Bank gave her an excuse for the mix-up but promised to drop the late charges and will send her a letter stating she owes nothing.

David Salzman, Synchrony’s vice president of communications told FOX 17, “At Synchrony, we take cardholder satisfaction very seriously and do our best to thoroughly investigate complaints before issuing a resolution.”