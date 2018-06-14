Proposed Grand Rapids skyscraper plans shortened

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids may not be getting a skyscraper after all.

The agenda for the June 20 meeting of the Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Committee has a request to amend previously approved plans for a 42-story skyscraper at 10 Ionia NW.  The request calls for the building to be 13-stories tall instead.

The building will still being in the flat-iron style which will fill the triangle-shaped parking lot on Ionia, Fulton and Louis.  The materials for the building will remain the same.

The Portage company that is building the structure, Hinman company, submitted renderings of the building in the agenda as well.

 

