PLAINFIElD TOWNSHIP, Mich -- So Yeon Ryu hit every green in regulation and made 8 birdies on her way to an 8 under 64 to share the lead after the 1st round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

Kelly Shon is also 8 under, it is her first overnight lead in an LPGA event.

The lowest scores in the afternoon was 6 under par 66 by Anna Nordqvist and Su Oh.

2015 champion Lexi Thompson is tied for 10th at 4 under and defending champion Brooke Hnederson is tied for 25th at 3 under par.