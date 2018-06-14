Smart Shopper: Inexpensive or free Father’s Day ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't panic if you are just now realizing that Sunday, June 17, is Father's Day! I have some great ideas, many of which, can be tackled at the last-minute.

Great Lakes Glow Golf, 3494 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids : Maybe the little ones are just, well, too little to bring out on a big golf course. Great Lakes Glow Golf allows the whole family to play in a mini golf setting with black lights. The entire day on Father's Day, dad plays free!

TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park, 2121 Celebration Dr. NE : From 10a.m. until 9p.m. on Father's Day, TreeRunner is offering a Buy One Get One Free for dad. Just go online to their website and type in the code : WeLoveDads18

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids : Some of the best female golfers from around the world will put their talents on display at this event. Dads are encouraged to bring their kids along this Father's Day and they will receive free entry. There is actually a wonderful Discovery Land that features Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Universal Studios and STEM-related activities and characters.

Buffalo Wild Wings : In honor of Buffalo Wild Wings celebrating 25 years in Michigan, from June 17-23, all 59 locations in the state are offering buy one, get one (any size) boneless wings along with $1.50 pints of domestic beer. This is good only for those who are dining in.

HopCat : Dad can snuggle up to a tasty adult beverage while enjoying a free side of Pretzel Nuggz with any dine-in purchase.

Gordon Foods Cascade location, 5665 28th St : If your actual Father's Day is filling up, you'll be happy to know that June 15-16, you can stop by for some great food and fun GFS's location in Cascade. Decorate cupcakes on June 15 from 3 to 6p.m. and then again 11a.m. to 3p.m. the following day. On June 16, also enjoy a free breakfast by Jones Sausage from 9:30a.m. to 11:30a.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Company : Dads can be treated at any one of the Grand Traverse Pie Company locations to a free slice of pie!

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Dayton : This Father's Day is actually all about the kids, too! Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day mean the first 1,000 kids eat free and the first 1,000 fans actually get a 1998 Replica Championship Ring. There is face-painting on the concourse from 1p.m to 3p.m. and autographs from 1:15p.m. to 1:30p.m.

If you know of any other Father's Day deals, be sure to email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com

Happy Father's Day!!!