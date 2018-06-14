Spring Lake woman starts mermaid party business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- A business venture out of Ottawa County is making quite a splash in the kids party industry. A local college student started her own mermaid entertainment company called 'Once Upon a Tide.'

It was all started two years ago by 21-year-old Sadie Johnson, who says she's always had a fascination with mermaids since she was a child. She said she couldn't find anyone else in the state doing something like this, so she decided to jump right in.

"I saw some Florida mermaids and Hawaii mermaids and some in California," said Johnson. "I started looking in Michigan and I saw that nobody was doing it, so I thought I’d bring something unique to West Michigan.”

That's when Once Upon a Tide was born.

“I swim around with the kids, I entertain the kids," said Johnson. "We do impromptu games and I usually bring a treasure chest with me filled with shells that the children love to look at."

It's been a love of Johnson's since she was a kid herself.

“At a very young age I actually used to tie my feet together with the belt of my bathing suit and swim in Lake Michigan like a mermaid," said Johnson.

Since starting, Johnson has done more than 65 mermaid parties, festivals and other events.

“I think children are very shocked to see this mythical creature in front of them," said Johnson. "It also brings them joy and it makes them believe and I think that it’s great to let kids be kids for one more day. The world is moving fast and children are growing up fast, but if we can just have them believe a little bit longer and let them have fun and be themselves it’s really important.”

Johnson spends an hour or two with the group and she's completely booked every weekend this summer. That's on top of being a college student and working another job.

“You hear so many stories and you read so many stories that it’s all just a fantasy and it’s all just a make believe, but when you have something that’s in front of you that you can have children believe in, it really brings it to life and it really brings their dreams to life as well" said Johnson.

