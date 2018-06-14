Video: Woman arrested after fit of rage at Planet Fitness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Grand Rapids fitness center.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12th at the Planet Fitness on 28th Street near the East Beltline.

The incident was caught on cell phone video. The 20-year-old woman is seen arguing with employees, throwing computer monitors and damaging a phone. Grand Rapids Police say she is being charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, $200 – $1,000.

Video provided by Alexia Delange:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say that the employee who appears to have been assaulted chose not to press charges. Planet Fitness chose to press charges for the destruction of property.