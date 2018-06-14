West Michigan Chalk Art Festival happening June 15 & 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See an explosion of color take over Tanger Outlets this weekend at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.

Local artists will be displaying their creativity and imagination through chalk. The competition has many different categories, allowing children, adults, families, and businesses to participate in the fun.

Artists will have their artwork judged, and have a chance to win cash prizes. Attendees will also be able to participate in the People's Choice Award, where they can vote for their favorite chalk art piece.

A square cost $30 for kids 12-17, $40 for adults, and $30 for families and teams.

The West Michigan Chalk Art Festival is happening June 15 and 16.

Artists can register until Saturday at 12 p.m.

To register or for more information, visit wmcaf.com.